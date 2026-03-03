King to lead royal family at Commonwealth Day service

The King and Queen and senior members of the royal family will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and 1,800 guests at the annual event.

The March 9 service will also include an address from Royal Commonwealth Society ambassador Geri Halliwell-Horner, a reflection from Oti Mabuse and a poem from Selina Tusitala Marsh, the inaugural Commonwealth Poet Laureate.

(Centre l to r) The King, Queen Camilla, Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at least year’s event (Aaron Chown/PA)

As head of the Commonwealth, Charles issues an annual message to the 56 member-nations which will hold their biennial Commonwealth meeting this year during the first week of November in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda.

Inspired by the meeting’s theme – accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous commonwealth – the service will celebrate collaboration as the defining strength of the modern family of nations.

Among the congregation will be Commonwealth high commissioners, Government representatives, young people and leading voices from the creative community.

The service will feature landmark artistic moments, including the world premiere of the Commonwealth Symphony, composed by Rekesh Chauhan, and a bespoke dance collaboration between the Royal Ballet School and Sapnay Entertainments, uniting classical ballet and Bollywood in a powerful expression of cross-cultural partnership.

Other performers include a Scottish ceilidh band, the Melodians Steel Orchestra and further special reflections and readings from guests.