Cases continued for three facing terrorism charges over Palestine Action demo

Three activists facing terrorism charges following a pro-Palestinian protest in Edinburgh are due to have their cases call in court again later this month.

Hearings for Yvonne Ridley, 67; Moira McFarlane, 59; and Andrew Thomson, 61; took place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Each has been charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying clothing or articles which arouse suspicion they are members or supporters of a proscribed organisation.

The charges relate to a protest in Edinburgh on July 19 last year, when a national demonstration was held in support of Palestinians in Gaza and calling for the ban on Palestine Action to be reversed.

At the end of the rally, a group of activists wore T-shirts stating “genocide in Palestine, time to take action”.

Defence lawyer Mark Harrower represented the three, whose cases called back-to-back in brief hearings at the sheriff court on Tuesday.

Ms Ridley and Mr Thomson appeared in person.

Mr Harrower asked the prosecution to consider whether continuing the charges was in the public interest, given the High Court ruling in England last month which found the ban on Palestine Action was unlawful.

The Home Office has appealed the ruling.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Sheriff Cook said the three cases would be continued without plea until March 18.

Ms Ridley, who has previously held positions within the Alba Party and is now part of the Workers Party in Scotland, was ordained to appear at the hearing on March 18.

A group of supporters accompanied her and Mr Thomson to the court.

Speaking outside court, Mr Harrower said other cases relating to the protest on July 19 2025 are expected to call at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in the coming weeks.

He told the Press Association that these are “relatively low-level prosecutions” under the terrorism legislation which can nevertheless have a “devastating” impact on those accused.