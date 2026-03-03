130,000 British nationals registered presence in Middle East – Cooper

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said 130,000 British nationals have registered their presence in the Middle East.

A Government charter flight is to take off from Muscat, the capital of Oman, “in the coming days” she also told the Commons.

The conflict between Iran and the US and its allies has caused widespread airspace closures in the Middle East.

A handful of commercial flights are bringing thousands of stranded Britons back to the UK, but the vast majority of departures are cancelled.

Ms Cooper told MPs it is “a very fast-moving situation” with “unprecedented numbers of British nationals in the region”.

She added: “As of this morning, 130,000 British nationals have now signed up to the Register Your Presence Programme, which is vital to the Foreign Office’s ability to know where people are and to provide updates and advice.

“Members will know that in many of these countries, the airspace is still closed, but I am in close contact with my counterparts across the region, speaking again yesterday with the UAE on the excellent support that they are providing and some of the departures that they are now securing as this becomes viable.

“We are also working with airlines on increasing capacity out of Muscat for British nationals, with priority for vulnerable nationals, and a Government charter flight will fly from Muscat in the coming days, prioritising vulnerable nationals, but British nationals in Oman must wait to be contacted by the Foreign Office regarding these options, and we will continue to work 24/7 on supporting British nationals in the region.”

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to the area where Muscat International Airport is located, unlike airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Oman’s capital can be reached by road transport from both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with journeys of about 300 miles.

Oman Air has continued to operate its two return flights per day between Muscat and London Heathrow.

On Tuesday, Emirates is operating two flights to Heathrow and one each to Gatwick and Manchester, all from Dubai.

At least some of these flights will use the airline’s A380 jets, which can each carry up to 615 passengers depending on how they are configured.

Emirates usually operates 146 weekly flights to the UK, which is the equivalent of about 21 per day.

Etihad Airways scheduled one UK flight on Tuesday, from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow.

This is with a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, which has 336 passenger seats.

Qatar Airways, which usually serves Heathrow and Gatwick from Qatar, is running no flights because of the closure of Qatari airspace.