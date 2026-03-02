UK factory production hits 17-month high as export orders flow in

UK factory production has hit a 17-month high as new export orders from overseas flowed in, but smaller firms are being left behind, according to a new survey.

The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 51.7 in February, down slightly on the 51.8 recorded in January.

Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

February’s figure showed activity was relatively steady since January, which was the highest score since August 2024.

According to the PMI survey, manufacturing production rose for the fifth month in a row, with the rate of expansion the fastest since September 2024.

Companies reported ramping up production in response to higher intakes of new business and improved confidence among their customers.

New export orders from overseas rose at the quickest pace in four-and-a-half years, it found, with signs of stronger demand from China, the EU, Middle East and North America.

However, the data indicated that growth was being led by the UK’s largest manufacturing firms, with medium-size firms also benefiting from rising output and new orders.

On the other hand, small manufacturers saw production and new business contract in February.

Rob Dobson, director of S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “UK manufacturing has made an encouraging start to 2026.

“New product launches, rising client confidence and planned investments are all forecast to help generate growth over the next year, offsetting some of the caution companies are still exhibiting due to recent government policy changes and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, especially in relation to US tariffs.”

Mr Dobson also said there were “signs of stabilisation on the jobs front”, despite job losses being recorded for the 16th month in a row.

“The rate of decline in staffing levels was only mild in February and eased to the weakest during the current 16-month jobs downturn,” he said.