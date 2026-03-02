Two in hospital after ‘stabbings’ in Edinburgh as police seal off tower block

Two people are in hospital following an incident in Edinburgh where a man armed with knives apparently attacked people, with a tower block sealed off by police afterwards.

Locals said a number of people may have been stabbed in the incident in Calder.

Armed police were called out to the scene before 9am.

Police Scotland initially advised the public to stay away from Calder, before later saying the incident was “contained”.

A police cordon has been put around Cobbinshaw House, where the man is believed to have gone.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The public is being advised to avoid the Calder area of Edinburgh following reports of a man with a bladed weapon.

“Police, including firearms officers, are in attendance.”

Police in Calder after reports of a man with a knife (William Ramsay/PA)

William Ramsay, who lives in the area, said he believed the man with the weapons had entered the stairwell of his building.

He told the Press Association: “He smashed the local shop, possibly stabbed two people, unconfirmed.

“Armed police, dogs, been here for about two hours.”

Another local, Abigail Clegg, said the armed man had “tried to get into the school, the nursery” before he was chased away.

She told Press Association: “He (then) went into the shop. He ransacked the shop, the shop’s a mess.

“He chased the people that work in the shop with a knife.”

Calder was locked down following the incident on Monday morning (William Ramsay/PA)

Pictures from the scene of the incident showed at least six police vehicles outside Cobbinshaw House, a tower block of flats, as well as armed police officers.

Footage has been circulating on social media showing a man walking in the area holding two large knives, as well as a shop which had been damaged.

The man wore a cream-coloured top with a black backpack.

A man of a similar description was later seen at Cobbinshaw House, looking out of a window.

Police Scotland issued an updated statement after 11am, saying the incident had now been “contained”.

Police sealed off Cobbinshaw House (Lesley Martin/PA)

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said: “The earlier disturbance in the Calder area of Edinburgh is now contained and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public.

“The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

“Officers were called to reports of a man with a bladed weapon on Calder Gardens around 8.25am.

“Specialist resources, including firearms officers, are in attendance at a property nearby and inquiries are ongoing.

“Two people were injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”

He continued: “I understand this is an alarming incident for the local community.

“I want to reassure the public, officers will remain in the area as our inquiries continue.

“Anyone with information or concerns can approach these officers or call us on 101.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.34am to attend an incident on Calder Gardens, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched three ambulances, three paramedic response units (PRU), and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene. We transported two patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Lothian Buses said its number 2 service was being diverted away from Calder until further notice.