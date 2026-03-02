Trump: Starmer’s permission for UK bases to be used against Iran took ‘too long’

Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” in Sir Keir Starmer for initially refusing to allow the use of the UK-US Diego Garcia base to target Iran.

The US president said it “took far too long” for the Prime Minister to change his mind.

Sir Keir announced late on Sunday that US forces would be allowed to operate from British bases against Iran, but only in a limited role targeting missile sites.

Mr Trump highlighted the issues around Diego Garcia, in the Chagos Islands which are at the centre of a diplomatic row between the UK, US and Mauritius, in a Telegraph interview.

The US president criticised the refusal to grant permission to use the base for the initial strikes against Iran’s military and leadership.

“That’s probably never happened between our countries before,” he said, adding: “It sounds like he was worried about the legality.”

Referring to Sir Keir’s change of position, he added: “It is useful. It took far too much time. Far too much time.”

Sir Keir’s announcement came just hours before a drone hit the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

Officials said RAF Akrotiri was continuing to operate as normal despite the attack but family members of personnel had been moved away from the base as a precaution.

The drone is believed to have been launched before Sir Keir announced he had allowed US forces to use British bases rather than in retaliation to the policy shift.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Cypriot Government said two further unmanned drones heading towards the base had been intercepted.

Sir Keir’s decision to allow US forces to operate from British bases followed a day of conversations with regional leaders, during which it is understood they asked the UK to do more to protect them from Iranian missiles.

The Prime Minister insisted the decision was fully in line with international law, and the Government has published a summary of its legal position setting out that it is acting in “collective self-defence”.

The UK will also continue to carry out the defensive operations that have already seen British forces shoot down Iranian drones threatening northern Iraq and Qatar.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski condemned the decision, saying Sir Keir had jumped into “yet another Middle East illegal war”, while the Liberal Democrats demanded MPs be given a say on allowing the US to use British bases.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the decision was “better late than never” and described Sir Keir as “a follower, not a leader”.

There was no British involvement in the initial wave of strikes carried out by the US and Israel which targeted Iranian defences and senior personnel, resulting in the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A pair of Puma helicopters based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus (Joe Giddens/Archive/PA)

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said it was “not in the UK’s interests” to support those attacks but told Times Radio it was right to get involved now to protect Britons.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has mounted an unprecedented operation to support British nationals in the region.

Around 300,000 Britons are believed to be in countries targeted by Iran, with 102,000 registered with the Foreign Office for updates as officials examine all options, including a potential mass evacuation.

Ms Cooper said “every possible option” was being examined to protect Britons trapped in the Gulf, including a mass evacuation.