Temperatures set to reach 18C this week as meteorological spring begins

Temperatures are set to reach 18C this week as meteorological spring begins.

High pressure will build on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures of 14C, rising to 16C on Wednesday and peaking at 18C on Thursday, which could be the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Kathryn Chalk said: “Tuesday will be fine and settled for most, with the best of the sunshine across Northern Ireland, north England and Scotland, but more mixed to the south with sunny spells and drizzly showers.

A woman takes a selfie surrounded by daffodils in St James’s Park, central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Temperatures peaking at 14C in the south.”

Wednesday will be a fine day for most, with the best of the sunshine across Wales and England, cloud and rain across Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland, and temperatures reaching 16C.

Temperatures will peak on Thursday, with a high of 18C across the south east, Ms Chalk said.

The sunshine will be focused across the south east of England, while the west of the UK could see outbreaks of rain in parts.

People take photos among the daffodils in St James’s Park, London (Lucy North/PA)

Last week, temperatures reached 18.7C in Kew Gardens, which was the hottest day of the year so far, and there is a possibility Thursday could beat it, the forecaster said.

Friday will be mostly dry with maximum temperatures of 14C, Ms Chalk added.

Meanwhile, it was revealed this winter was the wettest on record for the counties of Cornwall, Leicestershire and the West Midlands, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

Dorset and Warwickshire had their second wettest winter since comparable records began in 1836, while southern England experienced its fourth wettest.

In the past three months a string of low-pressure weather systems moved across the UK from the Atlantic, with repeated outbreaks of wet and windy conditions.

Three named storms in January – Goretti, Ingrid and Chandra – all brought downpours to many areas, leading to flooding and widespread travel disruption.

The rain persisted for much of February, although drier and sunnier conditions arrived towards the end of the month.