Scots teacher describes ‘loud bangs’ over beach in Dubai amid missile alert

A Scottish teacher living in Dubai has told how she heard “loud bangs” from suspected missile explosions when Iran’s retaliatory strikes around the Middle East began.

There have been missile and drone attacks in multiple Gulf states after Iran vowed to carry out its “most intense operation” ever in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was killed when Israel and the US began air strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.

Felicity Flanagan has been living in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates since August.

She told BBC Radio Scotland’s Breakfast programme: “My experience first started on Saturday, around about midday.

“My friends and I were having a really nice time down at the beach on the Palm when we heard two or three loud bangs.

“When that went off we had no idea what it was, so there was obviously uncertainty in the air and we didn’t know what to do.

“Moments later, we actually saw what we believed to be shrapnel from the missile then fall into the water in front of us.”

She said she had followed advice from the British embassy and stayed at home since.

A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background as an Emirates plane is parked at the Dubai International Airport (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Ms Flanagan said: “We got a text message from the (UAE) government with a loud siren through our phones, warning us to stay sheltered but also to stay away from windows.”

She said she planned to stay in Dubai and the response from authorities in the UAE had been “amazing”.

The primary teacher said she then sheltered in the bathroom with her boyfriend and one of his work colleagues.

Anyone with family members in the Middle East, or those in the affected areas, have been told they can seek consular support.

Scottish ministers have been in contact with the UK Government over the weekend and are being updated on the situation.

At the weekend, former Scotland football manager Graeme Souness described hearing explosions from the airport while trapped in Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as he attempted to return to the UK.

Posting a video on Instagram, he said: “My mum said to me when I was a little boy – wherever you are son there’s never a dull moment.

“Well right now I’m in this airport and I’m hearing some pretty loud bangs going off and that is anti-missiles taking out missiles that have been fired at some American bases.”