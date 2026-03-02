One in five UK grocery trips involves at least one missing item – report

One in five UK grocery trips involves at least one missing item, adding up to roughly £2.1 billion in “displaced” sales, according to a report.

As a result, 44% of consumers say they have switched to another supermarket or added in a visit to an alternative grocer in the past year to find an item they need – rising to almost two thirds of shoppers under 45, a study by DHL Supply Chain and the consultancy Retail Economics found.

Almost six in 10 shoppers (59%) said availability is a main reason they shop across multiple stores, and one in three now prioritised availability over price, a survey of 2,000 UK households suggests.

Meanwhile, convenience stores accounted for around one fifth of grocery sales but made up almost half of all displaced spending because of gaps on shelves.

Some 63% of shoppers believe availability is worse in convenience stores.

Nick Archer, managing director of convenience and consumer at DHL Supply Chain, said: “The research shows that even small stock gaps can have a significant impact on how shoppers feel about a retailer.

“Despite the pressure on shoppers’ wallets, loyalty is being driven by more than price.

“In a market where customers can switch stores with ease, availability is much more than an operational metric. Being competitive in today’s market requires precision.”

Retail Economics chief executive Richard Lim said: “In today’s environment of busy lifestyles, hybrid working and smaller, more frequent shopping trips, customers expect to find what they need quickly and easily.

“This is not only limited to grocery, but in all retail sectors, from fashion to beauty.

“Convenience comes down to having products there when the customer needs them, and availability has become the clearest sign of reliability.

“Retailers who get it right will be the ones who earn trust and lasting loyalty.”