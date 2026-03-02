‘Not right’ for First Minister to receive early updates on criminal probes

It is “not right” for the First Minister to receive updates on criminal investigations by the Lord Advocate before the subjects are told, Anas Sarwar has said.

Scotland’s top law officer has been criticised after it emerged she informed First Minister John Swinney of the charges against former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell 10 months before they were made public, with reports emerging at the weekend suggesting he was also told there would be no further action against his predecessor, former boss and Mr Murrell’s wife Nicola Sturgeon.

The reports suggest the update to the First Minister came before Ms Sturgeon had been informed that the investigation was being dropped with no action taken.

Opposition parties have called into question the dual role of the Lord Advocate – who serves as both the head of prosecutions in Scotland and the chief legal adviser to the Scottish Government – with calls for the job to be split.

Speaking to the Press Association on Monday, Mr Sarwar said the notification surrounding Ms Sturgeon’s case “raises serious questions” about information passed to the Government.

“It brings into question the dual mandate, of course, and that’s why we have to end the dual mandate,” he said.

“But it also brings into question, what is political and what is not political?

“I don’t think it’s right that the First Minister gets prior knowledge to anyone that’s being investigated about what the outcome of that investigation is.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate that the First Minister gets private information that is not in the public domain.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate or right.”

The Scottish Labour leader added: “Let’s not forget, on the specifics of the Peter Murrell case, the First Minister was told a year before the public were made to know about the circumstances of this.

“And the public only do know because The Sun were willing to print the story.

“If they hadn’t printed the story, the public would be none the wiser – the only people that would know the information would be Peter Murrell, would be the Crown and would be the First Minister and SNP advisers – the public would be in the dark.

“That is not an acceptable place for us to be.”

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office said: “The Lord Advocate provided the First Minister with limited factual information to protect proceedings.

“The matter of a few minutes in timing between communications does not alter the substance or integrity of their handling. Communication by police is a matter for them.

“Scotland’s prosecutors act independently and in the public interest in all cases.

“Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service understand there is significant interest in this matter which is active under the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

“The provisions of this Act protect the integrity of proceedings, preserve access to justice for victims and secure the rights of people accused of crime.

“Anyone publishing items about active cases is advised to exercise caution as material must not be commentary or analysis of evidence, witnesses or accused.

“Contempt of court carries penalties of up to two years in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

“The Lord Advocate and Solicitor General were not involved in decisions on this case.”

The Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.