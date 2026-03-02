Man arrested after Edinburgh stabbing incident which saw tower block sealed off

A man has been arrested after an incident in the west of Edinburgh where another man was stabbed, police have said.

Police Scotland confirmed they have arrested a man after reports of someone with a “bladed weapon” in Calder.

The incident led to a tower block in the area, Cobbinshaw House, being cordoned off for a number of hours.

Police Scotland initially advised the public to stay away from Calder, before later saying the incident was “contained”.

Nearby schools and nurseries were locked down before reopening.

Two people were injured – a man who was stabbed and suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and a woman with a laceration to the head, which was “not believed to be caused by a bladed weapon”.

Chief Inspector Scott Kennedy said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance and patience while we dealt with this incident.

“I understand what happened was alarming for the local community and I want to reassure the public there is no ongoing wider risk.

“However, if you do have concerns, please speak to the officers at the scene or call us on 101.”

Police said the incident was not a hostage situation and they had not received any reports that the man had tried to enter a nursery.

Armed officers were called to the scene on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said earlier: “We received a call at 8.34am to attend an incident on Calder Gardens, Edinburgh.

“We dispatched three ambulances, three paramedic response units (PRU), and a special operations response team (SORT) to the scene. We transported two patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”