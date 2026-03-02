Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon ‘safe’, minister says

Irish peacekeepers serving in Lebanon are “safe and accounted for”, according to Ireland’s Defence Minister.

Defence Forces personnel are deployed in the region as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil).

Reports of missiles fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel and retaliatory strikes into Lebanon represent the latest escalation in a conflict which saw the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack on Saturday morning.

Minister Helen McEntee said she was “deeply concerned” by the reports of Israeli military strikes on Lebanon and rocket fire on Israel.

In a statement, she said: “The widening of this conflict brings greater risk and suffering to the region.”

She said was in regular contact with the Defence Forces Chief of Staff who said all members deployed with Unifil are safe.

In addition, Ms McEntee said her officials understand that “a limited number” of commercial flights are scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi Zayed Airport in the United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon.

She said passengers “stranded in transit are being prioritised” and being contacted directly by airlines.

Ms McEntee, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister, added: “Unless you have been advised by your airline that they have booked you on a flight, Irish citizens should continue to shelter in place.”

Meanwhile, all flights between Dublin Airport and the Middle East have been cancelled.

The airport said further disruption over the coming days is “possible” with “no certainty” around airspace in the Middle East.

Minister of State Thomas Byrne (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister of State for European Affairs Peter Thomas Byrne said hundreds of Irish citizens are affected by cancelled flight connections, adding that 15,000 Irish people living in the UAE alone.

Asked about evacuation plans on RTE’s Morning Ireland, he said: “We’re looking at all possible eventualities but the simple reality is we can’t recommend those land routes because of the sheer numbers of Irish people that are there.

“If one or two people do them and it may well be you’ll see people on the radio or television who’ve succeeded in doing this today.

“The reality is we can’t recommend this over 10,000 people because we simply don’t know what the consequences could be.

“It just does not appear to be safe.

“You may get to another country, but the question would be, would you be able to fly out of that country?”

Mr Byrne said the Government was considering to examine with EU allies for those who wish to leave.

Asked why the Government had not condemned the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Mr Byrne said his priority was Irish citizens who were abroad.

“There’ll be time for all of that subsequently.

“The fact of the matter is there is conflict developing.”