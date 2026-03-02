Gathering in Belfast condemns Israeli and US attacks on Iran

A gathering in Belfast has condemned attacks on Iran.

It comes amid an Israel and United States-led assault which saw the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel as well as neighbouring Gulf states.

Speaking at a gathering at Belfast City Hall on Monday evening, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the action was anti-democratic.

Anti-war activists debate with Iranians (Liam McBurney/PA)

He was among a number of speakers at the Stop Bombing Iran emergency rally.

“People in Iran are being blown to bits, and at least 160 children killed – in my eyes, in most people’s eyes across the world, that is not democracy, human rights and dignity, and we’re here to stand against that clearly and loudly,” Mr Carroll said.

“We are also here today to call out the disgraceful role of the French, the German and the British governments, shame on them.

“Rather than calling out (US President Donald) Trump and the gangster thuggery that he’s about, pour more petrol on to the fire, ramping up tensions and keeping the war narrative going. Shame on them.”

He added: “Shame on (Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump for their warmongering, but also shame on (Sir Keir) Starmer, (Emmanuel) Macron and all those European leaders who don’t give a damn about democracy, human rights or how many dead bodies are piled up in the Middle East.

“It’s up to the people of Iran to decide their government and protest against this government, you cannot have liberation delivered through bombs delivered by the Americans… we’re for self-determination but it cannot happen when people are being bombed from the sky.”

Academic Azadeh Sobout, who is originally from Iran, held a banner which read “Begin your regime change at home” as she thanked those who attended for turning out.

“In just 24 hours, over 1,200 bombs were dropped on Iran killing more than 550 people and wounding hundreds more,” she said.

A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran (Mohsen Ganji/AP)

“Tehran, the city I come from, has been bombed more than 400 times just today. Hospitals have been hit, schools have been hit, families are burying their dead. This comes as south Lebanon is bombarded relentlessly, and genocide in Gaza continues under the illusion of ceasefire.

“I stand before you as an Iranian woman, one who opposes the man who rules my country now, and the man who ruled it before, the current theocratic that massacred thousands of protesters last January.

“We are constantly told we must choose between a dictator and a bombing campaign, choose between repression and destruction, choose between submission and annihilation.

“This is coercive, and it erases our political agency, it assumes that Iranians cannot imagine or build a future beyond the options imposed on us by empires and dictators.”

A number of counter protesters from Iran staged a demonstration nearby in opposition to the event.

On Sunday, there was a gathering of Iranians at Belfast City Hall who celebrated the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with chants of “Thank you Mr Trump and Netanyahu”.