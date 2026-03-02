Fatal mid-air paramotor crash inquiry due to resume

A fatal accident inquiry into a camera operator’s death following a mid-air paramotor collision is due to resume.

Dan Burton, 54, died after his paramotor was involved in a collision with one flown by his colleague, Sacha Dench, known as the “human swan”, in the Highlands in September 2021.

Ms Dench, who survived but suffered serious injuries, was attempting a 3,000-mile, round Britain by paramotor challenge to highlight climate change ahead of the Cop26 conference when the incident happened near Loch Na Gainmhich in Sutherland.

She is expected to give evidence at the Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) which will resume at Tain Sheriff Court on Monday.

The FAI previously heard some evidence during hearings in May last year and in January this year.

Ms Dench, an Australian, is known as the “human swan” for her adventures using a paramotor to follow swans migrating from Russia across Europe to the UK.

Mr Burton was from Devon.