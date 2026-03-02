Edinburgh area locked down after reports of man with weapons and stabbings

Police have warned the public to avoid part of Edinburgh following “reports of a man with a bladed weapon”.

Locals says a number of people may have been stabbed, with an emergency response in place since before 9am.

Armed police are at the incident in Calder in the west of the city.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The public is being advised to avoid the Calder area of Edinburgh following reports of a man with a bladed weapon.

“Police, including firearms officers, are in attendance.”

William Ramsay, who lives in the area, said he believed the man with the weapons had entered the stairwell of his building.

He told Press Association: “He smashed the local shop, possibly stabbed two people unconfirmed.

“Armed police, dogs been here for about two hours.”