Christian leaders urge MSPs to vote against assisted dying Bill

A number of Christian leaders in Scotland have urged MSPs to “protect the vulnerable” and vote against the upcoming assisted dying Bill.

The group, which spans several Christian denominations in Scotland, called for MSPs to instead consider other options such as palliative care, stating the upcoming Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, is open for people to be coerced into ending their lives.

MSPs will start their final assessment of the Bill on Tuesday March 10, with a final vote expected on March 17.

The Christian leaders are, Rt Rev Rosemary Frew, moderator of the Church of Scotland, Bishop John Keenan, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Scotland, Rev Alasdair Macleod, moderator of the Free Church of Scotland, Major David Burns, executive secretary to leadership, Salvation Army.

Other signatories are Andy Hunter, Scottish director of the Fellowship of Independent Evangelical Churches, and Alistair Matheson, Scottish regional superintendent for the Apostolic Church UK.

An extract from a joint letter to MSPs by the group reads: “While we understand the deeply felt desire to relieve suffering, permitting doctors to assist in ending life undermines human dignity.

“However carefully framed, such legislation risks normalising the idea that some lives are no longer worth living.

“It would expose the most vulnerable — the elderly, the disabled, and those who feel themselves to be a burden — to subtle pressures and coercion that no safeguard can fully prevent.

“True compassion does not mean helping someone to die, but committing ourselves to care for them in life. Scotland should invest in first-class palliative and end-of-life care, ensuring that no one faces pain, fear or loneliness without support.”

The church leaders said that in countries such as Canada and Australia, where assisted dying is legal, there have been challenges such as coercion, misuse and pressure on safeguards.

Bishop John Keenan added: “The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill presents a profound risk to Scotland’s most vulnerable, leaving them exposed to coercion from abusive partners, family and wider society.

“It offers no meaningful safeguards for the elderly, disabled and those who feel they are a burden, and threatens trust between doctors and patients.

“With palliative care already underfunded and overstretched, this Bill replaces care with lethal options.

“I urge MSPs to defend the dignity of every human life until its natural end and to protect the vulnerable by voting against this Bill.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “The assisted dying Bill is a Member’s Bill and the Scottish Government remains neutral.

“Scottish Ministers will be given a free vote at stage three.”