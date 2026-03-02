Brewdog closes bars for day as business set to be sold

Beermaker BrewDog has closed its bars for the day as the business is set to be sold.

The Scotland-based brewer, which makes craft beer such as Punk IPA and Elvis Juice, closed its pubs on Monday as it finalised the sale process.

In February, consultants AlixPartners were called in to oversee the sale process.

BrewDog operates 72 bars around the world as well as four breweries.

It is understood the bar closures are a result of the upcoming change in control of the business and related licensing agreements.

The BBC has reported that a sale is expected to be announced early this week. The broadcaster also reported that BrewDog’s chief executive James Taylor emailed staff on Monday.

The email said: “We appreciate this is an unsettling time for everyone and we want to ensure that all colleagues have the opportunity to hear directly from us about what happens next.

“We will therefore be holding a series of company-wide All Hands calls tomorrow (Monday) for all employees across the whole business. These will be scheduled tomorrow.

“To enable everyone to attend, and to comply with licensing issues arising from an anticipated change of ownership, we have taken the decision that none of our bars will open tomorrow (Monday). All sites will remain closed for the day.

“We have also cancelled food and beer deliveries, as well as customer bookings, for that day.”

BrewDog said it had no comment on Monday.

The potential sale of the business has led to questions from those who have invested in BrewDog through its “equity for punks” scheme.

The company held a number of crowdfunding initiatives up to 2021.