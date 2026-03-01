Woman dies in crash after car fleeing police drives on wrong side of road

A woman has died in a crash after a car fleeing the police drove on the wrong side of a dual carriageway, police said.

The fatal collision took place in Sunderland at around 3am on Sunday and involved a grey Volkswagen Sharan and a white BMW, Northumbria Police said.

A 24-year-old man – the driver of the BMW – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time, the force added.

Officers on duty had spotted the white BMW at around 2.55am as it travelled on the A184 in the Felling area of Gateshead.

A pursuit began after the vehicle failed to stop when instructed by police.

The same vehicle was sighted travelling south on the northbound carriageway of the A19 in Sunderland minutes before the crash, police said.

“Emergency services attended where sadly a female passenger from the BMW was confirmed deceased at the scene,” a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

“The family of the woman – aged in her 20s – have been informed and are being offered support by specially trained officers.”

A male passenger – also in his 20s – sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition, the force said.

The male driver of the Sharan was also taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not deemed to be serious.

The A19 was closed in both directions between the junctions of the A1231 at Hylton Grange and the A184 Testos roundabout for several hours after the crash.

It has since re-opened to traffic, Northumbria Police said.

The force also said it has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.

“Firstly, our thoughts go out to the woman’s loved ones as they process this tragic news, and also to the families of those injured,” Sergeant Greg Huntley, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“A section of the A19 was closed as our officers and the IOPC carried out enquiries at the scene, but the road has since been re-opened to traffic.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience today while this was ongoing and would ask people to please refrain from any speculation online and in the community in the meantime.”

Anyone with information or footage which could help the investigation has been asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police via direct message on social media, or by using the live chat and report forms on the force’s website.