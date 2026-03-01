UK flights to and from Middle East remain suspended until Monday, airlines say

Flights to and from countries in the Middle East are to remain suspended until Monday as the conflict in the region continues, major airlines have said.

It comes after US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on Saturday morning in what the two countries described as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

In a statement published on X on Sunday morning, Emirates airline said: “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 3pm UAE time on Monday March 2.”

The airline has advised passengers booked to travel before or on March 5 to rebook on an alternate flight, or request a refund.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities,” the airline added.

Etihad Airways advised passengers that while airspace closures continue, disruption is to be expected.

“Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad’s operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 2am UAE time on Monday March 2,” the airline said on X.

Etihad said passengers should check their flight status on its website before travelling to the airport and ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.

People holding Etihad tickets for travel on dates up to March 3 can also request a full refund, the airline added.

“We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls and appreciate your patience as it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered,” Etihad said.

“The situation remains dynamic and schedules may change at short notice.”

Qatar Airways said on Saturday night that flights remained temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

It said on X: “Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

“A further update will be provided by 9am Doha time (6am UTC).”

In a later post on Sunday morning, Qatar Airways warned passengers of scammers impersonating airline staff online.

“We are aware of fraudulent accounts impersonating Qatar Airways and requesting personal information,” the airline said.

“Qatar Airways will never ask for passwords, OTPs, banking details, or other sensitive information via social media or direct messages.”

Virgin Atlantic said on Sunday morning it is continuing to avoid Iraqi airspace, resulting in some pre-planned rerouting of flights between London Heathrow and the region.

“Due to the escalation of conflict in the Middle East we have rerouted some of our flights and taken the decision to cancel services between London Heathrow and Dubai as well as services between London Heathrow and Riyadh on Sunday 1 March and Monday 2 March,” a spokesperson said.

There are still 83 flights scheduled to operate between the UK and the Middle East on Sunday, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office has advised British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates to register their presence with the UK Government to receive updates on the situation in the Middle East.

In a statement published on X on Saturday night, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates can register their presence to receive direct updates from the FCDO on the situation in the Middle East.

“You should continue to follow travel advice and the advice of the local authorities.”