Situation in Middle East ‘deeply concerning’, says Angus Robertson

The escalating situation in the Middle East is “deeply concerning”, a senior Scottish Government minister has said.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said Holyrood ministers have been in contact with the UK Government over the weekend and are being updated on the situation, which was sparked by the US and Israel attacking Iran.

He said anyone concerned for family members in the Middle East, or those in the affected areas, can seek consular support.

The US and Israel described the attacks on Saturday as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

Explosions have been heard in multiple Gulf states as Iran vowed to carry out its “most intense operation” ever in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli operation.

Mr Robertson said: “The escalation of the situation in Iran and other countries in the Gulf region following the US and Israel’s strikes is deeply concerning. I know that will be particularly true for those in Scotland with loved ones living, working or travelling in the areas impacted.

“Those with concern for family members in the affected areas, or those in the areas impacted, can seek consular support by contacting their closest British embassy, high commission or consulate, or contact the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in the UK on +44 (0)20 7008 5000. Please also use the FCDO’s ‘Register your presence’ service on the FCDO website.

“It is important to monitor official updates and follow any advice. The FCDO has asked British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to register their presence, which will help ensure they receive the latest updates.

“The Scottish Government has been in contact with the UK Government over the weekend and is being updated on the situation.

“As the First Minister has said, the international community should now work together and at pace on a solution which focuses on de-escalation and diplomacy.”