Man who died after skydive in Devon was ‘experienced’, operator says

A skydiver who died after a jump in Devon was “experienced”, the site operator has said.

Emergency services were called to Dunkeswell Aerodrome, Honiton, at around 1pm on Saturday due to concerns for the welfare of a skydiver.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Skydive South West, which operates out of Dunkeswell Aerodrome, said the man was an experienced skydiver who had been carrying out a jump with a friend.

In a statement on social media, the centre said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that an experienced licensed skydiver and wingsuit coach with over 10,000 jumps logged, tragically lost their life whilst carrying out a wingsuit jump with a friend, using his personal parachute equipment and an advanced wingsuit.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, friends, and the wider skydiving community at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a small, family-run drop zone, this loss has affected us profoundly and personally.

“The UK skydiving community is close-knit, and when we lose one of our own, it is felt across the entire community.

“The club, as required by all clubs affiliated to the governing body British Skydiving, followed set procedures by contacting the police and British Skydiving so they could carry out their independent investigation as to the cause of the accident.

“Our staff continue to assist British Skydiving and police providing all the information they require.

“We would respectfully ask that people refrain from speculation.

“Public conjecture can quickly lead to misinformation being shared, which is deeply distressing for the family, friends, and those directly affected.

“In a world where we can be anything, please choose to be kind.

“Our focus right now is on supporting the family, our staff, and our community as we process this loss.”

In a statement on social media, British Skydiving said: “British Skydiving can confirm that a fatal incident occurred yesterday involving a highly experienced skydiver at Dunkeswell Airfield.

“A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will now be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time.”

Mother-of-four Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, Devon, and Adam Harrison, 30, from Bournemouth, Dorset, died while skydiving in the area of Dunkeswell Aerodrome in June last year.