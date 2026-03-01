Labour can win Holyrood vote and ensure ‘new direction’ for Scotland – Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he believes his party can win the forthcoming Holyrood election, even if it means people voting for them “with anger”.

Mr Sarwar said only Labour can beat the SNP in many areas of Scotland, and he urged voters who wish to see the party removed from office to look constituency by constituency at who is best placed to do so.

He made the claim despite recent polls suggesting Labour could come third in the Holyrood ballot on May 7, behind the SNP and Reform.

In a speech at his party’s conference in Paisley on Friday, Mr Sarwar admitted some Scots may have to “hold their nose” to vote Labour.

Speaking on The Sunday Show on the BBC, he said: “I still believe we can and will win the election.

“We have an opportunity in 67 days’ time to finally remove an SNP Government that’s been in office for almost 20 years, so Scotland can get changed.

“What I’m saying to people across the country is, if you look constituency by constituency, in overwhelming places only Scottish Labour can beat the SNP, only we can remove them from office.

“If you want to get rid of the SNP, then constituency by constituency, look who’s best placed to defeat them, and whether that is with enthusiasm, whether that is with anger, or whether that is by holding your nose, let’s not miss this opportunity to remove the SNP from office and to start that new direction.”

Mr Sarwar recently called on Sir Keir Starmer to quit as Prime Minister.

Asked why he has not repeated that call, he said: “I’ve stated my position, and I’m very clear that I’m not going to spend the next 10 weeks talking about the Prime Minister or the UK.

“I’m going to spend the next 10 weeks talking about my country, Scotland, and what we do differently, and the chance they have to remove John Swinney from office.

“The reason why I said that a few weeks ago is I am the one that’s standing in front of people in Scotland in 10 weeks’ time, they deserve to know what my standards are, what I believe, what I would do.

“Judge me on me, and I will be the man that fixes our NHS, that ends the 8am rush for a GP appointment, that brings back the family doctor, that embraces technology so we can get faster treatment and faster diagnosis in our country.

“I will be the first minister that makes sure we invest in all our young people.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the Scottish Government is delivering on the country’s priorities (Jane Barlow/PA)

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: “The Scottish people know that Anas Sarwar and the Labour Party are engulfed in chaos – over links to Peter Mandelson, a failed coup on Keir Starmer, and the Labour Together donor scandal.

“The more desperate Anas Sarwar becomes, the more self-interested his actions are, and the further down the polls he falls. His judgment is in serious question and he is totally distracted from the issues that matter to the people of Scotland.

“In stark contrast to the Labour Party, the SNP is delivering on Scotland’s priorities, from the rollout of 16 new GP walk-in clinics to freezing rail fares – that’s the difference John Swinney’s focused leadership brings compared to chaos with Sarwar and Keir Starmer.

“Scottish voters are in no doubt that while the others act in their own self-interests, the SNP will always be on Scotland’s side – a fresh start with independence is on the ballot paper in May and only a vote for the SNP can secure that future.”