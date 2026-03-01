Kate shares message in Welsh for first time to mark St David’s Day

The Princess of Wales has shared a message in Welsh for the first time to celebrate St David’s Day, Kensington Palace has said.

Kate and the Prince of Wales visited Powys in Wales earlier this week, making an unscheduled stop to meet well-wishers standing in heavy rain in the town of Llanidloes.

Kensington Palace shared a special St David’s Day video message from Wiliam and Kate on Sunday.

It was recorded earlier this week on the Windsor estate.

In the video message, which is spoken entirely in Welsh, Kate and William are wearing daffodils on their lapels – the national flower of Wales.

The prince says: “To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St David’s Day!”

Kate then adds: “Wales is very close to our hearts, and we look forward to every visit.

Kate met young children at Hafan Yr Afon, a hub for culture, community, and heritage in Newtown (Phil Noble/PA)

“It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people.

“Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends.”

Earlier this week, the couple went to The Hanging Gardens, a community hub focused on resilience and creativity.

They arrived at the venue to cheers from crowds who had gathered outside despite the rain, many waving Welsh flags and holding bunches of daffodils.

The couple were given daffodils as they met the gathered crowds (Phil Noble/PA)

The couple ordered hot drinks at the cafe, with Kate having a cappuccino and William a cup of tea, before sitting down for a chat with people making festival signs in the Welsh language.

William and Kate also met children aged three and four waiting for them with signs they had drawn.

At an adjoining market, William sampled a glass of cider before going into the kitchen where traditional Welsh stew cawl and Welsh cakes were being made ahead of St David’s Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales watching metal being forged during a visit to the Hanging Gardens (Ben Birchall/PA)

This was due to be the end of their visit but after getting into their vehicle and being driven for a short period, William and Kate got out to meet well-wishers who had gathered in the rain.

They each held a black umbrella and spent 25 minutes in heavy rain, chatting to people including children who handed them bunches of flowers and pictures they had drawn.

Kate gave high-fives and hugs, while both she and William posed for pictures and selfies with people.