Irish citizens in Gulf states urged to adopt ‘shelter in place’ strategy

Irish citizens in the Middle East have been urged to adopt a “shelter in place” strategy by Helen McEntee.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister said there are currently “no evacuation routes recommended for Gulf countries”.

Explosions have been heard in multiple Gulf states as Iran vowed to carry out its “most intense operation” ever in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 86-year-old was killed in a US-Israeli attack on Saturday morning, raising concerns about an escalation of tensions across the Middle East.

Providing an update on consular assistance, Ms McEntee said a “large number of Irish citizens” in the area are already on the Government’s Citizen Registration platform.

She said several hundred had registered on Saturday.

The minister added: “I would encourage anyone in the region either resident or transiting to register.

“I am also aware of suggestions of consideration of land routes to neighbouring countries, such as Oman.

“However, I strongly urge citizens not to pursue anything other than a shelter in place strategy for now.”

Ms McEntee said this was the “common approach” across EU member states.

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai on Sunday (Fatima Shbair/AP)

She added: “This is a unique consular situation, with a large number of citizens located in UAE (United Arab Emirates) in particular, and with local and regional airports shut and, in some cases, under attack.

“As of now, there are no evacuation routes recommended for Gulf countries and so the advice is to shelter in place.

“We are maintaining close touch with the airlines of those citizens who were in transit when the conflict began.

“We also remain in very close contact with EU partners as this situation evolves.”