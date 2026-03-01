Investigations continue after police car on 999 call collides with pedestrian

Investigations are continuing following a collision involving a marked police car responding to a 999 call and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital following the collision on Glasgow Road, Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, at around 8pm on Saturday.

He was later discharged.

It is understood the police car had its blue lights on at the time of the collision.

Glasgow Road was closed for investigations following the incident and was reopened at around 11.50pm.

Police Scotland said inquiries are continuing.