Graeme Souness describes hearing explosions while trapped in Middle East

Former Scotland footballer Graeme Souness has described hearing explosions from the airport while trapped in the Middle East after the US and Israel attacked Iran.

The air strikes prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

The former Rangers and Liverpool manager and player posted two videos on Instagram from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as he attempted to return to the UK this weekend.

In the first video he said: “My mum said to me when I was a little boy – wherever you are son there’s never a dull moment.

“Well right now I’m in this airport and I’m hearing some pretty loud bangs going off and that is anti-missiles taking out missiles that have been fired at some American bases.”

In a later update he said: “The case continues. Flight’s been cancelled, still hearing explosions so we’ve given up, we’re just going to check into a hotel for a couple of nights and see where we are.

“Hopefully things will settle down and we’ll get back on the flight.

“You get grumpy – well I do – when you get delays and stuff at airports but I think we should think of people that maybe this time are dying.”

The US and Israel described the attacks on Saturday as a “pre-emptive” strike against a Tehran government intent on developing nuclear weapons.

Major airlines have said that flights to and from countries in the Middle East are to remain suspended until Monday as the conflict in the region continues.

The Foreign Office has advised British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates to register their presence with the UK Government to receive updates on the situation in the Middle East.

It advises against all but essential travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE and said that British nationals in those countries should shelter in place.