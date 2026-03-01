‘Few will mourn’ Ayatollah’s death in US-Israeli strikes, says Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary John Healey said “few people will mourn” the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following his death in joint US-Israeli strikes on Saturday.

Iranian state TV confirmed the death of 86-year-old Khamenei early on Sunday as Iran continued to retaliate to the attacks by firing missiles at Gulf neighbours and Israel.

US President Donald Trump had previously claimed Khamenei died in the attacks and urged the Iranian people to seize “the single greatest chance… to take back their country”.

Defence Secretary John Healey said ‘few people’ will mourn Iran’s Supreme Leader (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Giving the first UK Government response to Khamenei’s death, Mr Healey told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I think few people will mourn the Ayatollah’s death, not least the family and friends of those thousands of young protesters murdered on the streets of Iranian cities.

“Iran and the regime he’s led for so long, it’s a source of evil, murdering its own citizens and sponsoring and exporting terror, including to countries like Britain.”

The Defence Secretary warned Iran is now “lashing out in an increasingly indiscriminate and widespread way”, pointing to attacks on an airport in Kuwait and hotels in Dubai and Bahrain.