Asylum in UK to be reviewed every 30 months under Home Secretary’s plans

People granted asylum in the UK will have their refugee status reviewed every 30 months, the Home Secretary is to announce.

Refugees whose countries are deemed safe will be expected to return home, Shabana Mahmood will say on Monday.

Under current rules, those granted refugee status have it for five years and can apply for indefinite leave to remain and get on a route to citizenship.

But starting on Monday, refugees will need to renew their permission to stay or apply for a visa route like any other legal migrant, including paying associated fees.

The policy shift is modelled on Denmark’s system, a firm approach admired by Ms Mahmood.

The Home Secretary believes the Government must cut migration or risk opening the door to the right who would divide communities with the kind of anti-immigration raids seen in the US.

The Government hopes the reforms – to be introduced through an Immigration Rules change later this week – will make the UK less attractive for illegal immigrants.

Ms Mahmood last week visited Denmark which has one of the toughest asylum and immigration systems in Europe.

She said: “This country will always provide sanctuary to those genuinely fleeing danger. But the generosity of our asylum system is drawing people from across the world, funding human traffickers and encouraging false asylum claims.

“Genuine refugees will find safety in Britain, but we must also make it less attractive for illegal migrants to come here. So once a refugee’s home is safe and they are able to return, they will be expected to do so.

“This is a firm but fair approach, restoring order and control of Britain’s borders, while protecting those truly fleeing war and repression.”

Since 2015, Denmark has made refugee status subject to review every two years.

Shabana Mahmood visited an immigration returns centre on the outskirts of Copenhagen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Social Democrat-led government has reduced the number of asylum applications to the lowest number in 40 years and removed 95% of rejected asylum seekers.

Under the Home Secretary’s plans, refugee status will become temporary, as is the case in Denmark.

Unaccompanied children will continue to receive five years’ leave while a long-term policy for the group is considered.

Robust age assessment measures, including AI technology, are already in place to root out false claims by migrants claiming to be under 18, the Home Office said.

Asylum seekers already in the country will continue to be assessed under the previous rules, it is understood.

Ms Mahmood, who faces the prospect of a backbench revolt over the plans, will argue this week that migration reform is consistent with Labour values.

Speaking to GB News during her visit to Copenhagen, Ms Mahmood was clear she would not U-turn on her reforms despite opposition, saying: “I’m going to go ahead with this package.”

She faces considerable backbench discontent, with reports suggesting as many as 80 Labour MPs are preparing to rebel in the wake of the party’s defeat to the Greens in Gorton and Denton.

One backbencher told the Press Association Ms Mahmood seemed “extreme”.

Other Labour figures have issued more veiled warnings, with London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan using a column in the Guardian on Sunday to warn against “trying to compete with” Reform UK, saying it felt “inauthentic”.

Migrants continued to arrive in the UK last week, with 605 crossing the English Channel on Wednesday – the most on a single day so far this year.

More than 2,200 have arrived after crossing the Channel so far this year.