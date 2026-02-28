Man in 70s spotted using mobility scooter on motorway

A man in his 70s has been taken home by police after he was spotted driving a mobility scooter on the motorway, a force has said.

Essex Police said they were called to reports of a man who had accidentally turned onto the M11 at Harlow in the vehicle and was seen driving in the hard shoulder at around 12.35pm on Friday.

Officers attended the scene to make sure the driver was safe and closed one lane briefly whilst they got him into a police vehicle before taking him and the scooter home.

A photo shared by police showed a mobility scooter on the road with a blue and green rain cover.

The force said it was a “great reminder to only use suitable vehicles on our major roads”.