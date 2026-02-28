Shropshire Star
Close

Man charged with criminal damage after Churchill statue defaced with graffiti

Police said he is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

By contributor John Besley, Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: Man charged with criminal damage after Churchill statue defaced with graffiti
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, London, which was defaced with graffiti branding the former prime minister a ‘Zionist war criminal’ (Lucy North/PA)

A 38-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage after graffiti was sprayed on the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said Caspar San Giorgio, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after 4am on Friday.

He was taken into custody and charged just before 4am on Saturday.

Police said he is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

The graffiti branded the former prime minister a “Zionist war criminal”, with other phrases including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine” sprayed in red paint on the bronze sculpture.

Further graffiti read “Never again is Now” and “Globalise the Intifada”.

Police said on Friday afternoon San Giorgio had also been arrested on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisation Palestine Action.