Man charged with criminal damage after Churchill statue defaced with graffiti

A 38-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage after graffiti was sprayed on the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said Caspar San Giorgio, of no fixed address, was arrested shortly after 4am on Friday.

He was taken into custody and charged just before 4am on Saturday.

Police said he is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

The graffiti branded the former prime minister a “Zionist war criminal”, with other phrases including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine” sprayed in red paint on the bronze sculpture.

Further graffiti read “Never again is Now” and “Globalise the Intifada”.

Police said on Friday afternoon San Giorgio had also been arrested on suspicion of supporting proscribed organisation Palestine Action.