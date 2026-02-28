CCTV captured moment asylum seeker left fake stick of dynamite outside MI5 HQ

This is the moment a failed asylum seeker sparked a terror alert by leaving a fake stick of dynamite outside the headquarters of MI5.

Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira, 32, staged a protest at the secret services base at Thames House, in central London, a day after he had been told he would be kicked out of the UK.

CCTV footage shows Pereira stuffing paperwork about his immigration case through the doors of the building, before retrieving the “dynamite” from his bag.

He initially threw the object to the pavement, allowing the CCTV operator to zoom in to reveal what appeared to be a fuse hanging out of the top of the brown cylinder.

Pereira is then seen moving the object, propping it up against the MI5 HQ doors, with a green cigarette lighter positioned nearby.

A counter terrorism bomb expert was called in, and it was then discovered Pereira had used rolled-up A4 paper, brown masking tape, and string to create the fake dynamite.

The incident happened on January 1, the day after Pereira’s final appeal for asylum had been dismissed by a judge.

After a trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring found Pereira guilty of carrying out a bomb hoax, concluding he had wanted those watching to believe the device was real.

Pereira has been remanded into custody until sentencing on April 1, and the footage of the incident has now been released by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira leaving a fake stick of dynamite (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Prosecutor Shannon Revel told the trial Pereira has admitted he wanted “maximum attention” on his complaints against the Home Office, after a long-running failed bid for asylum.

“No-one was going to pay attention to this act if they thought it was masking tape and paper,” she said.

“The attention he desperately wanted on January 1 is only achieved by the fact that someone believed that object could explode.”

Pereira came to the UK with permission to work in July 2018 and has remained in the country illegally since February 2019.

“The defendant attended Thames House in Millbank, knowing it to be the headquarters of the security services MI5,” said Ms Revel.

“He tried to open the doors of the building without success.

“He started to push pieces of paper between the closed doors that were locked.

“He took an item fashioned from paper, string and masking tape out of his jacket pocket.

“The object was designed to look like a stick of dynamite.”

Giving evidence, Pereira said he left the object at the front of MI5 because he wanted to “catch the attention” of the security services.

“I swear it wasn’t my intention to cause any disruption on Vauxhall Bridge,” he said.

He told the court he had also visited Buckingham Palace to throw a bag containing a copy of the immigration ruling and a knife stabbed through his ID inside the perimeter gates.

In messages read out during the trial, Pereira had told a friend of his plan.

“I’m going to Buckingham Palace with a knife and one pen drive,” he wrote, adding: “All the information is inside the pen drive.”

When he was told to “stop being an idiot”, Pereira wrote: “I’m going to try and get attention.

“I’m going to throw the bag into Buckingham Palace.”

Brazilian national Julian Valente Pereira outside the headquarters of MI5 (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

In a note on his phone from August 2025, Pereira wrote about “MI5 terrorising people inside hotels”, and added: “I need to see the King.”

He also said he planned to “give information” to the Archbishop of Canterbury as a precaution.

When giving evidence, Pereira insisted the device he left outside MI5 would not have been mistaken for an explosive, but added: “The news inside was dynamite.”

Pereira was arrested in his room at an asylum hotel in Uxbridge, west London, and told officers about his “long and tireless battle with the Home Office to try to attain asylum”, said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Pereira made allegations of Home Office “corruption”, claimed illegal immigrants are employed by the Government department, and said those in the system are living in “squalor”.

Judge Goldspring was also told that Pereira handed himself in to police as an overstayer in October 2020, but later sought asylum after being told to leave the UK.

He was placed in asylum seeker accommodation in June 2021, asylum was refused in 2023, and his appeal against that decision was rejected by a judge on December 31 2025.

The court heard that Pereira’s paid-for accommodation was withdrawn on January 9.

In his police interview, he told officers he has schizophrenia and had been hearing voices in his head.

He denied carrying out a bomb hoax by placing an article with intent.

The judge asked for reports on Pereira’s mental health and risk of reoffending, and warned that he may be jailed or sent to the Crown Court for sentencing.