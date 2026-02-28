Care for others was at heart of Jeane Freeman’s life, thanksgiving service told

A “golden thread of care and concern about people” was at the heart of Jeane Freeman’s existence, a thanksgiving service for the former Scottish health secretary has heard.

Ms Freeman died on February 7 aged 72, just 25 days after being diagnosed with cancer in January.

A former nurse, she was MSP for the Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley constituency from 2016 to 2021 and served as Scotland’s health secretary from 2018 to 2021.

More than 400 people from across the political spectrum as well as from fields including the arts and health service attended a service in her memory at the University of Glasgow on Saturday, along with members of her family and her partner Susan Stewart.

First Minister John Swinney was among those to attend the service on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Her friend Mike Russell, a former MSP and minister, paid tribute to her in a eulogy and said that she had touched many lives.

He said: “Each of us here has a different relationship to different memories of Jeane Freeman – some knew lots about her, and some comparatively little.

“Some knew that they had their lives changed by her. Others remained ignorant of the fact that their lives had also been changed by Jeane, largely as a result of her impact on the creation of a new social security system for Scotland and by her diligent and determined stewarding of the National Health Service during the Covid pandemic.

“But she was, of course, also a daughter steeped in socialism and feminism from her early days, a caring and indulgent aunt, a sister and the life partner of her beloved Susan, as well as a much-loved member of Susan’s wider family.”

Mr Russell, a former SNP president, said: “A golden thread of care and concern about people was at the very heart of her existence.

“We are less used than we should be to the idea of politics as a means by which society can achieve positive, personal, communal change. But Jeane saw it that way.”

Mr Russell said he was “heartsick” at losing his close friend and urged people to “let her memory be an inspiration to kindness and fairness and to the elimination of discrimination as Jeane always wanted”.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Bailie, writers Val McDermid and Andrew O’Hagan, and Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross were among those at the service.

Writer Val McDermid (left) and her wife Jo Sharp attended the thanksgiving service (Jane Barlow/PA)

Susan Stewart thanked people for their support and also praised the NHS staff who cared for Ms Freeman.

She said: “I was so fortunate to have Jeane’s love for 25 years, and I feel deep gratitude for that.”

Ms Stewart told how she and Ms Freeman had been due to set off on the “holiday of a lifetime” to Vietnam and Cambodia on January 14, returning on February 9, but that her partner was given her diagnosis on January 13 and died on February 7.

She said: “It led us both to reflect that everyone should really do their bucket list when they can.”

Ms Stewart said that while she and Ms Freeman both loved their jobs it is also important to take time for the people you love, adding “Don’t put them off because you really never know what the next day will bring.”

Jeane Freeman was Scotland’s health secretary for several years (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Ms Freeman’s niece Louise Howe read a poem titled Poem For Aunt Jeane during the service and paid tribute to her aunt’s kindness.

The thanksgiving service, led by The Very Reverend Dr Lorna Hood, took place following a private cremation.

Ms Freeman was appointed as a senior civil servant with the establishment of the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Executive in 1999, before taking on a special adviser role to then Labour first minister Jack McConnell.

After taking a leading role in the campaign group Women for Independence during the 2014 referendum, she joined the SNP and was elected as an MSP at the 2016 election.

Ms Freeman then joined the government as minister for social security, during which time she established a social security service for Scotland.

During her time as health secretary, she led on Scotland’s response to the Covid pandemic until her retirement in 2021.

She joined the University of Glasgow in 2022 in a part-time capacity and held the title of Dean of Strategic Community Engagement and Economic Development.