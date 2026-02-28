Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons resigns over Labour Together ‘distraction’

Labour MP Josh Simons has resigned as a Cabinet Office minister following an investigation into allegations a prominent think tank he ran before entering government paid for a probe into journalists.

Although the investigation by Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser found Mr Simons had not breached the Ministerial Code, the Makerfield MP said he had “become a distraction from this Government’s important work”.

Mr Simons faced calls to resign after his think tank, Labour Together, was accused of paying PR firm Apco Worldwide £36,000 to investigate the background of journalists who had written stories about it.

In previous statements, Mr Simons said Apco had been hired to investigate an illegal hack.

But in a letter to the Prime Minister, ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus said the former minister now accepted the terms he agreed with Apco were “wider than he had understood” and he had acted “too hastily in confirming their appointment”.

While Sir Laurie said Mr Simons had acted “in good faith”, he said the MP acknowledged the “perceived gap between his public statements and what he now accepts appears to be a more extensive scope has been damaging”.

Sir Laurie added: “I see no basis for advising you of any breach of the Ministerial Code by Mr Simons but you will wish to consider, in the light of this distraction and potential reputational damage, whether he continues to hold your confidence as a member of your Government.”

Submitting his resignation to the Prime Minister, Mr Simons paid tribute to the work of the Guardian and Sunday Times journalists investigated by Apco, saying he “never sought to smear” them.

He said: “I welcome that Sir Laurie Magnus has cleared me of breaching the Ministerial Code. It was important to me to complete this process to prove that I behaved with integrity and that my public statements have been truthful and honest.

“Nonetheless, it is clear that my remaining in office has now become a distraction from this Government’s important work. For that reason, and with sadness and regret, I offer my resignation. It has been an honour to serve this great country.”

In reply, Sir Keir said he accepted Mr Simons’ resignation “with sadness”.

The Prime Minister said: “I understand that, to avoid any ongoing distraction from delivering the Government’s mission, you have taken the difficult decision to step aside.

“I respect that decision, and I look forward to continuing to work with you in driving forward the Government’s priorities.”

Allies of Mr Simons said he had welcomed Sir Laurie’s investigation and “deeply regrets” what happened, adding that Apco had yet to take responsibility for its own actions.

Conservative shadow minister Alex Burghart said the Prime Minister should have sacked Mr Simons last week as it was “clear as day that he had done wrong”, and called for a “full investigation” into Labour Together.