Winston Churchill statue daubed with graffiti calling him ‘Zionist war criminal’

The statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Westminster has been defaced with graffiti branding the former prime minister a “Zionist war criminal”.

Other phrases including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine” were sprayed in red paint on the bronze sculpture in Parliament Square, Westminster.

Further graffiti read “Never again is Now” and “Globalise the Intifada”.

The statue of Winston Churchill has been defaced with graffiti (David Hughes/PA)

The statue has been cordoned off and was being cleaned on Friday morning.

Last December both the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police announced anyone chanting the controversial slogan “globalise the intifada” would face arrest.

The decision by the two police forces came in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, and the terror attack at Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on October 2.

The former prime minister’s statue has been vandalised several times in the past, including during protests.

It was scrawled with graffiti accusing Sir Winston of being a racist in June 2020 during a Black Lives Matter protest triggered by the death of George Floyd in the US.

The statue was vandalised twice in 2020 (PA)

Later that year, in October, an Extinction Rebellion activist was ordered to pay more than £1,500 after defacing the statue by painting “racist” on its plinth during a climate protest.

The 12ft-tall monument, created by Ivor Roberts-Jones, was unveiled in 1973 by the former prime minister’s wife Lady Clementine Churchill.

It is one of 12 statues on or around Parliament Square, most of well-known statesmen such as Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela.

The Metropolitan Police and Westminster City Council have been contacted for comment.