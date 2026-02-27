Shellfish population recovers after Highland loch given protected status

A previously threatened shellfish population in a Scottish loch has made a full recovery, experts have said.

In two new reports commissioned by NatureScot, researchers found the Loch Carron flame shell beds have been restored, after the habitat was declared a Marine Protected Area (MPA) in 2017.

The first report, by researchers from Heriot-Watt University, found that in 2017, flame shell nests in the Highland loch were disrupted and in disrepair, and scallop dredge tracks were clearly visible.

They examined the area four years later and found the damage had been repaired.

Researchers found a recovered flame shell bed, with defined nests and nest openings (Dan Harries/PA)

A more recent video report by NatureScot found the shell bed had expanded further into the loch.

Flame shells, a small species of saltwater clam, live hidden on the seabed in nests built from shells, stones, and other small items found naturally in the loch.

NatureScot says the nests support other species and help stabilise the seabed.

Flame shells are generally found on Scotland’s west coast, and are protected in five other MPAs around Scotland.

Rie Pors, NatureScot marine habitats ecologist and surveyor, said: “It’s wonderful news that an important habitat like this, which is home to so many marine animals and plants, can recover relatively quickly from damage. It shows the big difference a Marine Protected Area can make for the animals and habitats in our seas.

“It’s important to note that while the bed in Loch Carron appears to have recovered fully, recovery may take longer in other locations, depending on the health of the bed before damage and on the extent and intensity of the damage.

“Fortunately, in Loch Carron dredging didn’t cause a mass removal of nest material, as it was the result of a single dredging incident over an otherwise healthy bed. It left a trail of broken and separated nest material on the seabed from which the flame shell beds appear to have recovered.

“Loch Carron is a real success story, showing what quick and decisive conservation action can achieve.”