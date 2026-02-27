Plaque marking Andrew visit removed from Inverness Town House

A plaque marking a visit to Inverness by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been removed from the city’s Town House.

The plaque dated to his visit to Inverness in 2018 to commemorate the completion of renovations to the building in the city centre.

Highland Council said that the plaque was removed on Wednesday and has been placed in storage.

Andrew was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as trade envoy.

The former prince has denied any wrongdoing.

A Highland Council spokesman said: “The plaque was removed by the council on Wednesday February 25.

“The plaque is in storage in the Town House.”

The King announced last October that he would strip his brother Andrew of his titles, including that of Earl of Inverness.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway Council said it is aware of a plaque in Castle Douglas marking a visit by the former prince.

A council spokesperson said: “The council is aware that Castle Douglas Primary School was opened by the former Duke of York, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and that a plaque marking this visit is located at the school. No decision has been taken to remove the plaque.

“Current matters relating to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor are ongoing and it would be inappropriate for the council to prejudge the outcome of these.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and follow national guidance where relevant.

“We are not currently aware of any other council buildings with plaques connected to his previous visits. However, we are continuing to check our records.”

The BBC reported that Clackmannanshire Council is aware of a paving stone in Alloa marking a visit by the former prince and will consider the matter.