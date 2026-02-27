No record of Jeffrey Epstein staying at Hillsborough Castle, according to trawl

There is no record of Jeffrey Epstein visiting or staying at Hillsborough Castle, according to a search at the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

The search also found no indication that Epstein had any contact with Lord Peter Mandelson during his short tenure as Northern Ireland secretary.

Lord Mandelson, who has been accused of passing sensitive information on to paedophile financier Epstein during his time as business secretary, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Lord Peter Mandelson was Northern Ireland secretary from October 1999 to January 2001 (James Manning/PA)

He was released on bail until May.

In a letter to Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Jon Burrows, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said officials had searched records for “any association” between Epstein and Lord Mandelson during his time at the NIO.

He said that while no such link was found, the NIO retains information “only for as long as necessary” and that records of visits are “disposed of” after three to six years.

“Following your request, officials have carried out comprehensive searches of all records held by the Department, including those covering Lord Mandelson’s time as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (October 1999 – January 2001).

“This has included carrying out electronic searches as well as reviewing physical files from the time.

“As a result of these searches, we have not identified any information to indicate that Lord Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein had any official contact during the period October 1999 – January 2001.

“Additionally, the Department holds no information that indicates that Jeffrey Epstein ever visited or stayed at Hillsborough Castle.”

He said that official visitors’ books at Hillsborough Castle, which records “significant” visitors, were searched but found no reference to Epstein.

“It is important to note that the Northern Ireland Office operates under an Information Retention Policy which forms part of our overall Information Governance Framework,” Mr Benn said.

“As a result, the NIO retains information only for as long as necessary for business, legal, regulatory, and accountability purposes, adhering to GDPR and the Public Records Act 1958.

“Records are stored, with key documents selected for permanent preservation or National Archives transfer, while others are securely disposed of post the retention period.

“Visits records were therefore disposed of after three to six years. Visits by significant individuals to Hillsborough Castle are recorded in the official visitors’ books and would have been retained for longer.

“These books have been searched for records of Jeffrey Epstein visiting Hillsborough Castle and again no reference to him has been found.

“The UK Government has firmly stated it will co-operate fully with all police investigations on this matter.”