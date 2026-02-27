New Street Station’s Ozzy the Bull dons Peaky Blinders cap ahead of film launch

Birmingham’s New Street Station has been given a Peaky Blinders tribute makeover – including a flat cap placed on the head of Ozzy the Bull.

An immersive installation on the station’s concourse to mark the imminent launch of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man includes a red carpet laid out at the feet of the 33ft-high mechanical bull.

In partnership with Visit Birmingham and the West Midlands, and Network Rail, the station concourse is also playing host to period-inspired scenic elements reflecting early 20th-century Birmingham.

Free portraits are being offered to members of the public between 12pm and 6pm from Friday until Monday March 2, ahead of the premiere of the film, which is set in Birmingham during the First World War.

Ozzy the Bull is sporting a Peaky Blinders-style flat cap (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The staffed photo facility will offer printed keepsake portraits, allowing thousands of fans to celebrate Birmingham’s film heritage.

Speaking at the station, Martin Simms, head of film and TV support agency Production Central WM, said: “New Street Station is one of the most visited stations outside of London and I think the fact that this is such a global phenomenon – Peaky Blinders itself – it only feels right that it’s in the heart of Birmingham, which is where the original story has come from.”

Asked about the impact of the hit series on local screen tourism, Mr Simms added: “There’s been an increase of 50% (in) US visitors coming to Birmingham as a result of Peaky Blinders.

“It’s got that wide reach, which really puts us on the map to really be able to let people know more of what’s here in general, and increase the economy.”

Ozzy the Bull was first unveiled at New Street in 2023 (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Filming of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man alone had pumped around £1 million into the local economy, he added.

Asked if he could reveal any specific nearby locations used to shoot the film, Mr Simms said: “I won’t spoil it for everyone but there are some very well-known locations – some connected with areas around the Council House and such, and then also Digbeth Loc. Studios, which is also at the heart of things.”

Production Central WM is the region’s dedicated production services agency and is backed by the West Midlands Combined Authority, bringing together locations, crew and facilities for content producers.

Ozzy, named in honour of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, was installed at the station in 2023, a year after the moving sculpture formed the much-loved centrepiece of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.