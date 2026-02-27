Man who took axe into mosque had zip ties and balaclava, court hears

A man accused of entering a mosque with an axe, a hammer and a knife also allegedly took in zip ties and a balaclava, a court has heard.

Darren Connor, 55, appeared on Friday at Manchester Magistrates’ Court where he denied possession of an offensive weapon in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Prosecutor Gareth Hughes said the defendant, a white Briton, is said to have attended Manchester Central Mosque during Ramadan prayers on Tuesday evening.

Mr Hughes told the court a “considerable number of people” were in the Victoria Park mosque at the time.

Hamad Khan, chairman of Manchester Central Mosque (Pat Hurst/PA)

Connor was found to be in possession of an axe, a hammer and a Stanley knife, said the prosecutor, and “in addition” had zip ties and a balaclava.

The defendant, wearing a yellow high-visibility jacket and a black and grey checked shirt, entered a not guilty plea to the allegation.

District Judge Lucy Hogarth told Connor that the nature and circumstances of the charge meant the case needed to be allocated to the Crown Court.

Connor, of Gorton Road, Stockport, also faced an allegation of possession of cannabis, also on Tuesday, which he admitted.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Manchester Crown Court on April 3 where both matters will be dealt with.

No application for bail was made by his solicitor.

Earlier, police said a second man who was arrested in connection with the incident will face no further action.

Chairman of the mosque Hamad Khan previously said a man entered the mosque at about 8.30pm on Tuesday when around 1,500 people were saying Ramadan prayers.

Mr Khan said the suspect was ushered into an office and police were called after an axe was spotted in his bag.