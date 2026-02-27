Man charged with possession of offensive weapon after mosque incident

A white British man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after reports suggested a suspect entered a mosque armed with an axe during Ramadan prayers.

Darren Connor, 55, is also accused of possession of class B drugs and has been remanded into custody following an incident at Manchester Central Mosque on Tuesday evening.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Friday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A second man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, will face no further action, the force added.

Chairman of the mosque Hamad Khan previously said a man wearing a hi-vis jacket entered the mosque at about 8.30pm on Tuesday when around 1,500 people were saying Ramadan prayers.

Mr Khan said the suspect was ushered into an office and police were called after an axe was spotted in his bag.

Reports have alleged the suspect was later found to have been carrying multiple weapons, including a hammer.