Man charged with murder of UK tourist in Temple Bar

A man has been charged with the murder of a UK tourist who died two months after an alleged assault in Dublin city.

Darragh O’Brien, 22, with an address at Beechfield Heights in Dublin, appeared before the Dublin District Court on Friday morning.

He had appeared before the courts last year charged in relation to the incident in the Temple Bar Square area of the capital just after midnight on August 21.

Anthony Herron, aged in his 40s who had a three-year-old son and had recently bought a house in London with his pregnant wife, was left in a critical condition after the alleged assault.

The Temple Bar area is named after a local pub (Alamy/PA)

He was taken to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital before being transferred to a high dependency ward in King’s College Hospital in the UK.

Gardai said Mr Herron died on Saturday October 25 2025.

On Friday, Garda Colin Coyne-Delaney told the court that Mr O’Brien was arrested on Thursday and charged at 10.04pm with “the murder of Anthony Herron”.

He made no reply when charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the count of murder proceed on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

Mr O’Brien, who appeared in court before Judge Gerard Jones wearing a blue tracksuit, was remanded in custody.

He is next to appear before Cloverhill District Court.