Landscape by Sir Winston Churchill to go on display in UK for first time

A painting by wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill is set to go on display for the first time in the UK alongside his paint-spattered coat at his former family home.

Quiet Waters, showcasing a tranquil landscape, will be at the heart of an exhibition of his paintings and art materials opening on Saturday at Chartwell in Kent.

Sir Winston gifted the painting to his friend Lord Beaverbrook for his 80th birthday in 1959 and it is currently on loan from the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation.

Curator Katherine Carter with the coat Sir Winston Churchill wore while painting (National Trust/Kate York/PA)

Katherine Carter, property curator at Chartwell, said: “Churchill once said ‘the muse of painting came to my rescue’. It was his way of getting away from the stresses and strains of public and political life.

“At Chartwell, visitors can explore how art became his antidote to pressure and frustration – items like his well-used coat for painting along with works he created bring us closer to those quiet, creative moments away from the world.”

Among the exhibits will be his steel-framed glasses and white cotton coat which he wore while creating more than 500 works of art.

His painting overcoats, typically made by his tailors on Saville Row, became part of his creative process and the only self-portrait he ever did was of him wearing his white overall.

Ms Carter added: “In a world of constant notifications and pressured lives, Churchill’s relationship with painting feels surprisingly modern.

“This display reminds us he was not just a historical figure, but someone who turned to art, as so many people do today, to recharge, reflect and stay resilient.”

Other items on display for the first time is a print of a painting by Sir Alfred Munnings, known for his equestrian art and later president of the Royal Academy.

Sir Alfred encouraged Sir Winston to exhibit his own paintings at the Royal Academy, helping him become the only amateur artist to receive the honour of Honorary Academician Extraordinary.

The exhibition at Chartwell, run by the National Trust, will run until November 1.