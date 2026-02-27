Gregg Wallace discontinues High Court claim against BBC, corporation says

Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has discontinued his High Court claim against the BBC and will not receive damages, the corporation has said.

Mr Wallace sued the BBC and BBC Studios Distribution Limited for up to £10,000 in damages over allegations they failed to disclose his personal data, which caused him “distress and harassment”.

He was sacked last July following an investigation into historical allegations of misconduct, which upheld multiple accusations against him.

The BBC was defending the claim and denied Mr Wallace had “suffered any distress or harassment”, stating in court documents he was not “entitled to any damages”.

A preliminary hearing in the claim was cancelled shortly before it was due to take place on February 16, with a BBC spokesperson confirming on Friday that Mr Wallace had discontinued the claim.

They said: “Shortly in advance of a hearing, due February 16, Mr Wallace discontinued his claim.

“He is not receiving any payment in costs or damages from either BBC or BBC Studios.”

Mr Wallace has been approached for comment.