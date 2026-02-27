Gorton defeat shows Starmer leading Labour into electoral ‘Valley of Death’

Sir Keir Starmer has been dealt a severe blow with blame for Labour’s disastrous Gorton and Denton defeat laid at the door of No 10.

The Prime Minister is under intense pressure to shift to the left following the Green Party’s stunning victory in a seat in which Labour took more than 50% of the votes in 2024.

The scale of the electoral threat facing Sir Keir was laid bare by the result, with both the Greens and Reform UK finishing ahead of Labour – showing that the governing party faces losing votes to both the left and the right.

Sir Keir believes it is Nigel Farage’s Reform which poses the biggest threat to Labour nationally, with Labour taking a tougher line on issues including immigration in an attempt to see off that threat.

During Sir Keir’s visit to Gorton on Monday – which was seen at the time as a sign of Labour’s confidence in victory – he declared that “only Labour can beat Reform”.

But in both Thursday’s vote and the Welsh parliamentary by-election in Caerphilly last year, voters opposed to Reform turned to other parties – the Greens in Gorton and Denton and Plaid Cymru in South Wales.

The Labour hierarchy has pointed to the difficulties of governing parties winning by-elections, but the failure to come even close to victory in Gorton and Denton demonstrates the underlying problems facing Sir Keir.

Professor Robert Ford, an elections expert at the University of Manchester, said the result was a “nightmare scenario” for the Government.

“They have fallen into the electoral Valley of Death. Rejected in the centre. Rejected on the right. And now rejected on the left,” he said.

The constituency was almost tailor-made to expose Labour’s electoral weakness, with a mixture of wards with high student and Muslim populations – the kind of voters targeted by the Greens – and working class areas which Reform focused on.

Labour threw vast resources at the seat, with MPs and campaigners travelling to the constituency and the Prime Minister making a personal intervention.

But Labour’s share of the vote almost halved, falling from 50.7% in 2024 to 25.4% in the by-election, a drop of 25.3 percentage points.

The decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from contesting the seat may have been a key factor in the defeat, with Sir Keir now left open to the accusation he put blocking a potential leadership rival’s Westminster ambitions ahead of Labour’s best chance of winning the by-election.

Richard Burgon, secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group of MPs on the party’s left, said: “Blame for Labour’s defeat lies squarely with Keir Starmer and his clique.

“They put factional interests over having the candidate best placed to win, Andy Burnham.”

The Green Party’s Hannah Spencer celebrates winning the Gorton and Denton by-election (Peter Byrne/PA(

But even without Mr Burnham waiting in the wings in Westminster, the defeat will inevitably further weaken Sir Keir’s grip on power.

Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell, MP for Manchester Central, has warned Sir Keir he cannot “out-Reform Reform” and the by-election result will add weight to internal criticism of the leader’s strategy.

But a shift to the left could further distance Labour from the loose coalition of voters which delivered Sir Keir’s landslide in 2024.

May’s elections in Scotland, Wales and councils across England could now prove terminal for Sir Keir.

Professor Ford said they could prove “apocalyptic” if the Green surge is repeated in areas such as the London boroughs, Birmingham and other urban areas.

He warned Labour also risked being “wiped out” by Reform in areas of the so-called Red Wall in northern England.