British Airways’ parent company posts record profits

British Airways’ parent company International Airlines Group (IAG) said its operating profit increased by 17.3% last year to a record 5.0 billion euros (£4.4 billion).

That is up from 4.3 billion euros (£3.8 billion) in 2024.

The company attributed its “record financial performance” to “long-term demand growth in our core markets and constrained supply in a consolidating industry”.

IAG also owns Aer Lingus (PA)

IAG said its available seat kilometres – a measure of its capacity – grew by 2.4% in 2025.

It stated that British Airways’ margin was 15.2%, adding: “Our margins, as in previous years, continue to be significantly better than those of our global competitors.”

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said: “We reported another year of exceptional performance in 2025, delivering for our customers with continued improvements in on-time performance and customer satisfaction.

“This sector-leading operational performance is translating into world-class financial results, with outstanding margins and superior return on capital.

“Execution of our strategy and transformation programme is creating value for shareholders.”

He added: “We are confident as we look to the future, with compelling market dynamics, long-term secular growth and a clear plan to leverage our business model and deliver our strategy.

“I want to thank all of our employees across IAG for their hard work and dedication, and I look forward to a year of further success in 2026.”

IAG recorded revenue growth of 3.5%.

British Airways made an operating profit of £2.2 billion, up from 2.0 billion in 2024.

IAG, which also owns the Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Level airlines, said the group carried 121.6 million passengers in 2025, down 0.4% from 122.0 million in 2024.

For British Airways alone, passengers numbers increased by 0.4% from 46.2 million to 46.3 million.