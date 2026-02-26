Suspect identified after attack on Soham Killer Ian Huntley in prison workshop

A prisoner in his mid-40s has been identified as a suspect in the attack on Soham killer Ian Huntley at a maximum security jail, police have said.

Durham Constabulary said a prisoner, understood to be Huntley, was assaulted in the workshop of HMP Frankland near Durham on Thursday morning before being taken to hospital.

He was treated for head injuries and remains in a serious condition in hospital, the force said on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “The 52-year-old prisoner who was injured during this morning’s assault in the workshop at HMP Frankland remains in a serious condition in hospital following treatment for head injuries.

“Police forensic teams have examined the scene of the attack throughout the day to gather evidence.

“A suspect, a male prisoner in his mid-40s, has been identified by officers investigating the incident.

“He has not been arrested at this stage but remains in detention within the prison.”

Former caretaker Huntley killed 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002, then dumped their bodies in a ditch.

The Sun, which first reported the attack, said the killer was knocked unconscious with a metal pole and quoted a source saying his condition was “touch and go”.

Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman (PA)

The Press Association understands Huntley was left in a pool of blood after the incident.

Thursday’s assault was the latest attempt on Huntley’s life and he was thought to have been kept under close observation to prevent similar attacks.

He is serving a life sentence with a recommendation that he serves at least 40 years for the murders.

In 2010, robber Damien Fowkes slashed Huntley with a home-made weapon, causing a “severe, gaping cut to the left side of his neck” with a 7in (18cm) wound which required 21 stitches.

Fowkes asked a prison officer: “Is he dead? I hope so.”

He described Huntley as a “notorious child killer, both inside prison and in society in general”.

HMP Frankland (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi is accused of carrying out “terrorist” attacks on prison officers at the maximum security jail with hot cooking oil and makeshift weapons.

He denies three counts of attempted murder after four officers were injured on April 12.

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins died after an alleged attack last October at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences.

On Monday, Killamarsh killer Damien Bendall was handed another life sentence after he admitted the attempted murder of another Frankland inmate who he attacked with a claw hammer in a prison workshop.

A prison officer who witnessed the attack thought Bendall, who murdered his partner and three children with a hammer and is serving a whole life tariff, had killed his victim, but he survived.