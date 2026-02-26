Seized oil tanker to return to Atlantic after weeks in Moray Firth

A Russian-flagged oil tanker that spent weeks moored in the Moray Firth after being seized by US forces is heading back to the Atlantic, it is understood.

The Marinera, a Venezuelan-linked vessel previously known as Bella-1, was captured in January as it travelled north and eastwards through the waters between Iceland and Scotland.

The sanctioned tanker had reportedly been pursued across the Atlantic by US forces, after apparently approaching the naval blockade around Venezuela.

The Venezuela-linked oil tanker (@US_EUCOM/X)

The UK’s armed forces assisted in the operation but did not board the vessel, which had initially been falsely flying the flag of Guyana before switching to a Russian flag.

The seizure was condemned by Russia, with the country’s Foreign Ministry branding it a “gross violation” of international maritime law and insisting the ship had a permit to sail under the Russian flag issued in December.

Following its capture, the tanker was brought to the Moray Firth where a UK Government spokesperson confirmed it was being replenished with essential supplies, including food and water for the crew.

It is understood the UK had no role in the operation to replenish the tanker, which was moved into UK waters at the request of the US Coast Guard.

On Thursday, the BBC reported the tanker has now been escorted into the North Sea as it begins its journey to the United States.

It is understood the vessel will now be towed south to the English Channel, before proceeding on to the Atlantic Ocean.