Sainsbury’s puts 300 jobs at risk amid head office restructure

Around 300 jobs are at risk at Sainsbury’s across the firm’s supermarket and Argos businesses as part of a raft of changes in its technology and data teams and head office operations.

The grocery giant said most of the cuts would impact its technology and data division, as it restructures the unit into one dedicated team for Argos and two for Sainsbury’s.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “By maximising the power of our data and technology, we’re freeing up our teams to concentrate on what matters most – delivering great food, brilliant service and fantastic value for our customers.”

The firm – which employs around 140,000 staff in total – is also rolling out changes across its store leadership, creating four new regional store director roles dedicated to convenience shops, as well as overhauling its Argos delivery model and creating a separate leadership board for the Argos business.