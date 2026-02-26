Polls open in Gorton and Denton by-election that could decide PM’s future

Polls have opened in a crucial by-election which is set to provide a major test of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Labour won Gorton and Denton in 2024 with more than half the vote but polling suggests the party’s candidate Angeliki Stogia faces a tight three-way contest with Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin and the Greens’ Hannah Spencer.

Victory would buy Sir Keir some breathing space after a period in which his leadership of Labour has been questioned.

But defeat is likely to pile the pressure back on, with some suggesting a third-placed finish in a previously safe part of Greater Manchester could spell the end for the Prime Minister.

In his final message to voters, Sir Keir sought to woo wavering Labour voters by painting the contest as a straight fight between his party and Reform.

Green candidate Hannah Spencer said the by-election was a contest between her party and Reform (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “The choice at today’s by-election could not be more stark. Unity or division.

“Driving down the cost of living with Labour or driving a wedge between communities under Reform. Moving forwards together, or opening up anger and division that holds our country back.

“Reform’s Matthew Goodwin thinks people who aren’t white can’t be English and wants women who choose not to have children to pay more tax.

“Vote Labour in Gorton and Denton today to send him and his toxic politics packing.”

Labour sources suggested the strategy was working, claiming some voters had taken down Green posters and said they would back Ms Stogia.

The party is set to throw everything at Thursday’s vote with more than 1,000 activists expected to travel to the constituency, which Sir Keir visited on Monday in a sign of apparent optimism about the result.

Meanwhile, the Greens have sought to pitch themselves as the only option for anti-Reform voters, with Ms Spencer pledging to “run the far right out of Manchester, not to come back”.

She said: “The polls and independent tactical voting organisation are clear that voting Green is the only way to ensure Reform don’t win.

“We are confident and have run a fantastic campaign.”

Nigel Farage said a vote for his party’s candidate Matt Goodwin was a vote to ‘ditch Starmer’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

Reform leader Nigel Farage also visited the constituency on Wednesday night, speaking to voters alongside Mr Goodwin.

Ahead of polls opening, Mr Farage said: “Our message on election day is clear.

“The Prime Minister is panicking and knows he has broken his promises to the British people.

“Vote Reform to ditch Starmer.”

Mr Farage’s visit came a day after Reform suspended its interim campaign manager Adam Mitula in the seat over reports he used racist and misogynist language on social media.

Mr Mitula has said his remarks were “taken out of context”.

Polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.