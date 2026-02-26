Polls close in Gorton and Denton by-election that could decide Starmer’s future

The polls have closed in a by-election seen as a major test for Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership.

Labour won Gorton and Denton in 2024 with more than half the vote but polling suggests the party’s candidate Angeliki Stogia faces a tight three-way contest with Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin and the Greens’ Hannah Spencer.

Votes are being counted in the Greater Manchester constituency, with the result expected on Friday morning.

Angeliki Stogia (Peter Byrne/PA)

The outcome is likely to have implications for May’s local and devolved elections and shape the political landscape ahead of the next general election.

Victory would buy the Prime Minister some breathing space after a period in which his leadership has been questioned and Labour’s popularity has plummeted.

Defeat would be likely to reignite speculation over efforts to replace him.

Labour has sought to paint the contest as a straight fight between it and Reform, but a loss to either Reform or the Greens would undermine its claim to be the safest anti-Reform option.

The party acknowledged that by-elections are challenging for those in power.

Matt Goodwin (James Speakman/PA)

In a statement released as polls closed, Labour’s political lead for the contest, Andrew Western, said: “Angeliki Stogia and our fantastic Labour team have run a positive local campaign focused on bringing communities together in Manchester and Tameside, firmly rejecting the toxic politics of Reform’s Matthew Goodwin.

“By-elections are always difficult for incumbent governments and this one has been no different. The politics of anger and easy answers offered by Reform and the Greens won’t deliver the change communities want to see on the cost of living, or on fixing our NHS.”

The outcome would have “huge consequences going forward for narratives” even if it may rest on “a handful of votes”, said Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common, a research company and consultancy.

He told the Press Association: “If the Greens win, or come second to Reform with Labour in third, it becomes much harder for Labour to run that so-called (Emmanuel) Macron strategy. Essentially, you have to hold your nose and vote for us, because otherwise you’ll let Reform in, which I think they’re relying on.

Hannah Spencer (Peter Byrne/PA)

“On the flip side, if Labour win, you know, it kind of turbo-charges that strategy for them.

“If Reform are able to sneak through the middle, it would suggest that tactical voting is either cancelling each other out or just isn’t enough to stop Reform.”

He added that if Reform is trumped by the other parties, their national polling lead “doesn’t matter if the other parties can coalesce to block them”.

Zack Polanski’s Greens also pitched themselves as the only option for anti-Reform voters, creating uncertainty for those keen to vote tactically.

Mr Tryl said the Greens’ and Labour’s campaigns “left voters more confused” with claims and counter-claims about who was best placed to keep Nigel Farage’s party at bay.

The contest was triggered by former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne standing down for health reasons.